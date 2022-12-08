FIFA WC: Netherlands Pose Biggest Threat Yet in Argentina’s Quest for 3rd Title
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina will face Netherlands in the quarter-finals, who are unbeaten in the competition.
A few unbeaten matches can inculcate belief, but a streak of 36 unbeaten games on the trot results in a distinct, universally feared phenomenon – arrogance. Perhaps, Argentina fell prey to it when they stepped foot in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
While it has been 36 years since they last became world champions, Argentina still are among the most supported teams globally. The numbers had only seen a steep elevation before the World Cup, as it seemed that the wait will be over for the South American nation.
But what transpired on 22 November at the Lusail Iconic Stadium could not have been any farther from the presumptions – Argentina lost against Saudi Arabia. As they often have done in the past, many assumed the defeat will result in yet another Argentine collapse.
Except, this time, the reaction was different.
Skipper Lionel Messi asked the fans to not lose faith in the team, claiming to ‘get things right’ from the next game. He fulfilled his promise, as by winning the next three matches, Argentina have qualified for the quarter-finals.
hBut herein lies a big challenge, undoubtedly the biggest they have faced so far. They will face the Netherlands, who not only are unbeaten, but have conceded only two goals in four matches.
Before the epic clash, we will take a look at the key figures who are likely to have a significant influence over the result of the match.
Experience vs Exuberance: Battle of the Coaches
While Lionel Messi is the rightful recipient of the applause showered on him, one of the major architects of the Argentine revival is his namesake, Lionel Scaloni. The duo were a part of the Argentina squad back in 2006, but 16 years later, both have unlocked their prime.
Not many La Albiceleste fans were particularly happy following the appointment of Scaloni, given his inexperience – he had never been the head coach of a team previously. Yet, by helping the team win the Copa America and Finalissima, and now qualifying for the World Cup quarter-finals, Scaloni has proved why experience can often be a massively overrated aspect in sports.
The manager Scaloni will be up against, Louis van Gaal, is exactly at the opposite end of the experience spectrum. The veteran started coaching when the Argentine gaffer was only eight, and won his first UEFA Champions League as a manager before Scaloni even made his professional debut.
This sets up a unique proposition, an interesting subplot amid what promises to be an exhilarating contest – experience vs exuberance.
Argentina’s Trump Cards
Emiliano Martinez: Argentina’s goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez is affectionately called ‘El Dibu’, meaning ‘a drawing.' The term has become a phenomenon across his nation now, but the scenario was very different during his childhood.
His appearance resembled a cartoon character called ‘Dibu’, while financial constraints meant he will turn up to training sessions wearing cheap kits and gloves.
Despite being the laughing stock of the group, Martinez did not let his laughter disappear, and now finds himself as the reason behind millions of smiles as he makes crucial saves in every match.
Rodrigo De Paul: Being one of Lionel Messi’s trusted soldiers might have made Rodrigo De Paul a popular figure across the globe, but it also has its cons – his individual game does not get appreciated enough. Being one of the most talented kids in his group, De Paul was always meant for big achievements.
One of those came before his twenties, when La Liga side Valencia spent $6.5 million to acquire his services. De Paul has not had to look back ever since, and since his international debut in 2018, most of Argentina’s midfield issues have been swiftly solved.
Lionel Messi: Lionel Messi does not need an informative introduction – just the name will suffice. What must also be noted here, though, is his incredible performance in what is very likely to be his last-ever World Cup.
When Argentina desperately prayed for a goal in their second group-stage game against Mexico, Messi answered the prayers with a splendid long-ranger. Then in the round of 16 clash against Australia, La Pulga scored his team’s first goal. It was also Messi’s first goal in a World Cup knockout match.
Potential Party-Spoilers for Messi & Co.
Andries Noppert: Very often in football, a talent gets discovered at a very tender age and is then nurtured in the most luxurious of facilities. Those who do not belong to this category do not usually develop to be a star, but there are exceptions such as Andries Noppert.
Throughout his career, the Dutch goalkeeper struggled to make his mark. He would get short-term contracts and work as a backup option, with chances being few and far in between. But when the chance did arrive at 27 years of age, Noppert did not let it slip. Having made his international debut at the World Cup, he has already garnered interest from European giants.
Virgil Van Dijk: Virgil van Dijk is now considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, and if asked to name one Dutch player who is likely to cause Messi the most problems this Friday, it will be the tall 31-year-old.
But his start was not as smooth.
Van Dijk had to work as a dishwasher to make ends meet, and despite being adamant enough to not let financial hardship hinder his football ambitions, the dreams were dented when he was released by his team at 18.
Luckily, another team decided to give him a chance, and it was all he ever needed. Now at Liverpool, he has won numerous accolades at the club level, but is now aiming for an international trophy.
Cody Gakpo: Cody Gakpo belongs to that group who were lucky enough to be recognised as a real talent very early in their career. As a teenager, he was fortunate enough to play under the stewardship of one of the Netherlands’ greatest stars, Ruud van Nistelrooy.
Having scored three goals already in this competition, Gakpo is fighting a different fight amid the macrocosmic backdrop of the World Cup – his quest for the Golden Boot.
