FIFA WC: Netherlands Pose Biggest Threat Yet in Argentina’s Quest for 3rd Title

A few unbeaten matches can inculcate belief, but a streak of 36 unbeaten games on the trot results in a distinct, universally feared phenomenon – arrogance. Perhaps, Argentina fell prey to it when they stepped foot in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

While it has been 36 years since they last became world champions, Argentina still are among the most supported teams globally. The numbers had only seen a steep elevation before the World Cup, as it seemed that the wait will be over for the South American nation.