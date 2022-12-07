Flying Africa’s Flag in World Cup 2022, Morocco Is Establishing Its Eminence

“If you won't help us, Victor Laszlo will die in Casablanca,” a disconsolate Ingrid Bergman pleaded. Calm and astute as always, Humphrey Bogart casually replied “What of it? I'm gonna die in Casablanca. It's a good spot for it.”

Perhaps, the Moroccan football players harbour a conceited intention of recreating the lines from 1942 American classic ‘Casablanca’, except with slightly different wording. Not 'in', but they are going to die 'for' Casablanca, and Morocco – of course not in the literal sense, but given how they have performed so far at the FIFA World Cup 2022, it will not be a sensationalised exaggeration to claim that they will not pack their bags without utilising every bit of their might and strength for the nation’s cause.