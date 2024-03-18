WPL 2024: Indian Captains Winning Titles Shows Depth in Our Cricket – Smriti

After Richa Ghosh hit the winning boundary by lofting Arundhati Reddy over mid-on, all RCB players ran onto the field. Smriti took time to emerge and shook hands with everyone before disappearing into the dressing room and then re-emerged on the ground ten minutes later, even as others were doing the ‘Naatu Naatu’ step under the choreography of an excited Shreyanka Patil.

"The first thing I did was I went to the dressing room and sat, that’s my way of celebration to do. It's hard to celebrate the way others do. I don't know, there's some defect," said Smriti, with the glittering WPL trophy alongside her.

She was also pleased with Richa hitting winning runs for RCB’s title, after she was left in tears last week when the side lost to DC by one run. “The game got dragged a bit more than what we would have liked for sure but I’m happy Richa got to finish it. She had a bit of unfinished business. I had spoken to her about this, and I’m very happy she got to score the winning run. That it came off her bat, not mine. I’m really happy about that.”