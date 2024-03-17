WPL 2024 Final: Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB to Maiden Title, Beat Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden title, courtesy of their women's team led Smriti Mandhana, who defeated Delhi Capitals in what was a one-sided final match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), contested in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having bowled the Capitals out for only 113 runs, RCB chased the total down at the expense of merely two wickets, securing an eight-wicket triumph.
Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals had an excellent start, with their opening pair complementing one another. Whilst skipper Meg Lanning was holding the fort from one end, Shafali Verma played the aggressive shots to hand the Capitals an early advantage.
The 64-run opening stand was broken by left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, in the first delivery of the eighth over. The over also turned out to be the turning point of the match, as in the next five deliveries, two Delhi batters – Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey – lost their wickets.
The mass exodus of Delhi batters continued as from 64/0, they were bowled out for only 113 runs. Following Sophie Molineux’s three wickets, Shreyanka Patil led the Bangalore resurgence by scalping four wickets.
With the required run rate being far from steep, RCB openers Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine opted for a cautious approach during the chase. The first eight overs produced 49 runs, before Shikha Pandey caught the Kiwi all-rounder leg before wicket in the ninth over.
A 33-run second-wicket stand ensued between skipper Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, albeit Delhi Capitals’ bowlers deserve credit for consistently being economical.
Mandhana lost her wicket to Minnu Mani in the 15th over, after scoring a 39-ball 31, although Ellyse Perry and wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh got Bangalore over the line with three deliveries to spare. The latter, who hit the winning runs, scored a 14-ball 17, whilst Perry contributed 35 runs to the team's cause.
