WPL 2024 Final: Smriti Mandhana Leads RCB to Maiden Title, Beat Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore won their maiden title, courtesy of their women's team led Smriti Mandhana, who defeated Delhi Capitals in what was a one-sided final match of the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), contested in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. Having bowled the Capitals out for only 113 runs, RCB chased the total down at the expense of merely two wickets, securing an eight-wicket triumph.

Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals had an excellent start, with their opening pair complementing one another. Whilst skipper Meg Lanning was holding the fort from one end, Shafali Verma played the aggressive shots to hand the Capitals an early advantage.

The 64-run opening stand was broken by left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux, in the first delivery of the eighth over. The over also turned out to be the turning point of the match, as in the next five deliveries, two Delhi batters – Jemimah Rodrigues and Alice Capsey – lost their wickets.