Orange Cap, Purple Cap WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry & Shreyanka Patil are the Winners

The second season of Women's Premier League concluded on Sunday, 17 March 2024. The final match was played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. RCB defeated DC by 8 wickets, and won the title of WPL 2024 Season 2.

A player who scores the most runs in a single WPL edition is given the Orange Cap. In the second season of WPL, Ellyse Perry from RCB won the Orange Cap and was rewarded with an amount of Rs 5 Lakh.

A player who takes the most wickets in a single WPL edition is given the Purple Cap. Shreyanka Patil from RCB won the Purple Cap in WPL 2024, and won an amount of Rs 5 Lakh. Let us check out the latest and updated list of WPL 2024 top players after RCB vs DC WPL final match on Sunday, 17 March 2024.