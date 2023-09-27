Sri Lanka Announce 2023 ICC World Cup Squad; Chameera, Hasaranga to Miss Out

Sri Lanka cricket board announced a 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup 2023, starting from 5 October in India just two days before ICC's cut-off date.

A big blow came to Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes as they will be without the services of their ace spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, and pace bowler Dusmanth Chameera for the entirety of the tournament.

However, the Sri Lankan squad looks similar to their Asia Cup squad, Dilshan Madushanka and Lahiru Kumara made their comeback to the squad as Binura Fernando and Pramod Madushan were left out.