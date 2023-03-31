Sri Lanka Miss Out on Direct ICC World Cup Qualification After New Zealand Loss

Sri Lanka have failed to snatch the eighth spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table after losing to New Zealand in the third ODI on Friday.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opted to bat first in the crucial encounter but the Sri Lankan batters failed to fire yet again, struggling against the pace and bounce of the New Zealand bowlers.

Matt Henry (3/14), Henry Shipley (3/32) and Daryl Mitchell (3/32) were all outstanding with the ball, as Sri Lanka huffed and puffed to cross the 150-run mark.