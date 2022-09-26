Kohli’s Form, Death Threat, And More: 5 Things We Learned From Ind vs Aus

1. Suryakumar Yadav Is India’s Trump Card

Statistics show that the Indian top three of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli have scored 9383 T20I runs between them. Purely on numbers, it will be difficult to find a trio as great, but in this version of the game, impact trumps numbers.

Suryakumar Yadav is going to be India’s batting trump card in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 owing to his impactful knocks, which he has been playing on a consistent basis. In this series against Australia, he was India’s leading run-scorer with 115 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 185.48.

Barring his runs tally, Yadav also deserves praise for comfortably getting his team out of pressure on multiple occasions. In the first T20I, he came to bat when India was struggling at 35/2, with both Virat Kohli and Rohit being sent back to the pavilion. Instead of hiding behind a defensive shell, the Mumbai-born player played an aggressive knock of 46 runs from 25 deliveries.