Rohit Admits Death Bowling Remains a Concern for India Ahead of T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday admitted that death bowling remains an area of concern for the team going into next month's T20 World Cup but hoped that the bowlers will find their groove soon.

India's death bowling came a cropper in the last few matches in the Asia Cup, leading to the team's early exit. In the opening game of the three-match T20 series, India couldn't defend 208 as Australia scored 53 in the last three overs to register a four-wicket win.

"There are a lot of areas, particularly, our death bowling coming to the party," Rohit said when asked about the areas of concern for the team during the post-match presentation.