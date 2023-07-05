India vs WI: T20 Squad Announced, Hardik To Lead While Tilak Varma Gets Call-Up

The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies was released on Wednesday, 5 July. With the usual skipper, Rohit Sharma not named in the team, Hardik Pandya will continue leading the team in the shortest format, while Tilak Varma has received his maiden call-up.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored 740 runs in two seasons. Barring him, fellow young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was previously selected for both ODI and Test squads, has been handed a place in the T20I squad as well.