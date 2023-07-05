ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India vs WI: T20 Squad Announced, Hardik To Lead While Tilak Varma Gets Call-Up

India vs WI: T20 Squad Announced, Hardik To Lead While Tilak Varma Gets Call-Up

India vs West Indies: Hyderabad's Tilak Varma reaped rewards of his impressive show for Mumbai Indians in IPL.

Shuvaditya Bose
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs WI: T20 Squad Announced, Hardik To Lead While Tilak Varma Gets Call-Up
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies was released on Wednesday, 5 July. With the usual skipper, Rohit Sharma not named in the team, Hardik Pandya will continue leading the team in the shortest format, while Tilak Varma has received his maiden call-up.

The 20-year-old from Hyderabad has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored 740 runs in two seasons. Barring him, fellow young left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was previously selected for both ODI and Test squads, has been handed a place in the T20I squad as well.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Task Cut Out for Ajit Agarkar, Don’t Make Him the Saviour of Indian Cricket Yet

Task Cut Out for Ajit Agarkar, Don’t Make Him the Saviour of Indian Cricket Yet
"The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked India’s squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against West Indies to be played in the Caribbean Islands and in Florida, USA," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a statement.

India’s T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

(More to follow)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×