India vs West Indies: WI Name Squad for 1st Test, Cornwall & Warrican Returns

West Indies have announced their squad for the first Test match against India, which is scheduled to commence on 12 July at Dominica. This match will also be the first expedition for both teams in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle.

All-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall and spinner Jomel Warrican will be making a comeback in red-ball cricket. Cornwall, incidentally, made his debut against India in 2019, but has not made any appearances in Test cricket since November 2021. This match, hence, is likely to be an opportunity for him to safeguard his place.