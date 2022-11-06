T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England in Semi-Finals, Pak Will Clash With NZ
T20 World Cup 2022: India finished first in Group 2 standings with a 71-run win over Zimbabwe.
After an enthralling Super 12 stage, we have got the four semi-finalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 – India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England. These four teams will be seen giving their absolute best, battling with all their might for a place in the final.
With a 75-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday, 6 November, India finished as the table-toppers in Group B. They will be up against the second-placed team of Group A, England, in the semi-finals.
India's match against England will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, 10 November. Rohit Sharma's team defeated Bangladesh at this venue, while the Three Lions have not played any matches at Adelaide in this competition.
Despite losing to India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan managed to make it to the semi-finals with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh. They finished second in the Group 2 standings.
In the semi-finals, Babar Azam's team will be up against a flamboyant New Zealand side, who finished first in Group 1 standings. The match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, 9 November.
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Finals:
Pakistan vs New Zealand - 9 November, Sydney Cricket Ground
India vs England - 10 November, Adelaide Oval
(Both matches will start at 1:30pm IST).
