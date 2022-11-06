T20 World Cup 2022: India To Face England in Semi-Finals, Pak Will Clash With NZ

After an enthralling Super 12 stage, we have got the four semi-finalists of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 – India, Pakistan, New Zealand and England. These four teams will be seen giving their absolute best, battling with all their might for a place in the final.

With a 75-run victory over Zimbabwe on Sunday, 6 November, India finished as the table-toppers in Group B. They will be up against the second-placed team of Group A, England, in the semi-finals.