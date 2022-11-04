T20 World Cup: NZ Enter Semis, Australia's Qualification Depends on Eng-SL Game

As of now, New Zealand are the only team to qualify for the semifinals and they are at the top spot with seven points and a Net Run-Rate (NRR) of +2.113 in Group 1 standings. It's a direct competition now between England and Australia for the second semifinal spot from Group 1.

With the win over Afghanistan, Australia are in the second spot with 7 points and a run rate of -0.173 in five matches. On the other hand, England with five points and a run rate of +0.547 are in the third spot and their match against Sri Lanka on Saturday at the Sydney Cricket Ground will hold a lot of importance.

If Afghanistan would have beaten Australia on Friday, then Sri Lankans would have a chance to qualify for the semifinal. But, the Aussie win in that match means that Sri Lanka can now no longer finish in the final two.