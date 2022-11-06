India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Blog: India Win by 71 Runs, Top Standings
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match Live Updates: India regained pole position with a 71-run triumph.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India Aim to End Super 12 Campaign on a High After Securing SF Spot
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 IND vs ZIM Cricket Match Score: India defeated Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. Though he was dismissed early in a match, a commendable second-wicket partnership between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul helped India gain control of the match.
India then lost three wickets in a span of three overs, but Suryakumar Yadav's power-hitting prevented a dip in scoring rate. He scored unbeaten 61 runs, as India posted 186/5 in their 20 overs.
Zimbabwe had a poor start with the bat. They lost two wickets inside the first couple of overs, and the procession continued with no batter proving to be successful in getting a move on. Ultimately, Zimbabwe were bowled out for 115, with Ravichandran Ashwin picking up three wickets.
India will be up against England in the semi-finals. The match will take place at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, 10 November.
India vs Zimbabwe Live Score: India Win by 71 Runs
Job done! Axar Patel picks up the wicket of Tendai Chatara in the final over, meaning Zimbabwe have been bowled out for 115 runs. With this 71-run triumph, India have once again climbed to the first place in the Group 2 standings.
India vs Zimbabwe: Raza Departs
Once again, Sikandar Raza did all his could to keep his team in the game, but unfortunately for Zimbabwe, the Indians have proved to be unstoppable today. The veteran lost his wicket to Hardik Pandya, and now, India are one wicket away from victory.
ZImbabwe are 111/9 after 17 overs.
Ind vs Zim Live Score: Twin Scalps For Ashwin
India are now inches away from victory, thanks to Ravichandran Ashwin's twin strikes in his last over. Wellington Masakadza and Richard Ngarava dismissed in quick succession, as the veteran spinner ended his spell with figures of 4-0-22-3.
Zimbabwe are 106/8 after 16 overs.
