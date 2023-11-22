Legends League Cricket 2023: Teams, Schedule, and How To Watch Live Streaming

The Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament marks the second edition of the competition. Legendary players from across the globe take part in the tournament. It is important to note that the inaugural edition was won by Asia Lions. Legends League Cricket 2023 expands to six teams this year and it will feature various renowned players. Aaron Finch is ready to head the Southern Super Stars and Parthiv Patel will lead the Gujarat Giants, as per the latest official details.

The Legends League Cricket 2023 will also see Harbhajan Singh head the Manipal Tigers. Suresh Raina will head the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. It is important to note that the Legends League Cricket second edition will unfold across different venues in Ranchi, Dehradun, and Jammu. The league stage will end on 4 December, and the final match will happen on 9 December.