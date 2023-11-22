Legends League Cricket 2023: Teams, Schedule, and How To Watch Live Streaming

The Legends League Cricket 2023 tournament marks the second edition of the competition. Legendary players from across the globe take part in the tournament. It is important to note that the inaugural edition was won by Asia Lions. Legends League Cricket 2023 expands to six teams this year and it will feature various renowned players. Aaron Finch is ready to head the Southern Super Stars and Parthiv Patel will lead the Gujarat Giants, as per the latest official details.
The Legends League Cricket 2023 will also see Harbhajan Singh head the Manipal Tigers. Suresh Raina will head the Urbanrisers Hyderabad. It is important to note that the Legends League Cricket second edition will unfold across different venues in Ranchi, Dehradun, and Jammu. The league stage will end on 4 December, and the final match will happen on 9 December.
Let's take a look at the schedule, live streaming details, and other important updates of the Legends League Cricket 2023. You must know the match dates and timings if you want to watch your favourite teams play live.
Legends League Cricket 2023: Full Schedule
18 November 2023: India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, Ranchi, 7 pm.
20 November 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 pm.
21 November 2023: Urbanizers Hyderabad vs Southern Superstars, Ranchi, 7 pm.
22 November 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Ranchi, 7 pm.
23 November 2023: India Capitals vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Ranchi, 3 pm.
24 November 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Manipal Tigers, Dehradun, 7 pm.
25 November 2023: India Capitals vs Southern Super Stars, Dehradun, 7 pm.
26 November 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Dehradun, 7 pm.
27 November 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 pm.
29 November 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Southern Super Stars, Jammu, 7 pm.
30 November 2023: India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Jammu, 7 pm.
1 December 2023: Bhilwara Kings vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Jammu, 3 pm.
2 December 2023: India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers, Visakhapatnam, 7 pm.
3 December 2023: Gujarat Giants vs Southern Super Stars, Visakhapatnam, 3 pm.
4 December 2023: Manipal Tigers vs Urbanizers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, 7 pm.
5 December 2023: Qualifier 1, Surat, 7 pm.
6 December 2023: Eliminator, Surat, 7 pm.
7 December 2023: Qualifier 2, Surat, 7 pm.
9 December 2023: Final, Surat, 7 pm.
Legends League Cricket 2023: Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details
The Legends League Cricket 2023 live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. One should note that you can watch the live telecast for free.
The live streaming of the Legends League Cricket second edition will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and the Fancode app for viewers in India.
