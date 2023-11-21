ICC Bans Transgenders, Those With Sex-Change Surgery in Women’s Cricket

On Tuesday, the International Cricket Council decided that transgender players and those who have undergone gender reassignment treatment from male to female will not be permitted to play in international women's cricket.

Following the ICC Board's approval of the new gender eligibility rules for the international game, it was decided to bar anyone who has reached any stage of male puberty from participating.

The new policy, which was decided upon following a nine-month process of consultation with the stakeholders in the sport, is predicated on the following principles, which are listed in priority order: safety, fairness, inclusion, and preservation of the integrity of the women's game.