Rohit Sharma Provides Update on Injured India Trio Ahead of ODI World Cup

"It looks like maybe a week or ten days (to heal), I don’t know. We have to see how that injury progresses. Some guys recover quickly, and I hope that’s the case with him," Rohit was quoted as saying after India's ten-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final.



“I am not sure whether he will be able to play the first two games against Australia at home. But we will wait and see," he added



Rohit also provided updates on Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin, with the former ruled "99% fit" for action.



Iyer was kept out of Asia Cup action with minor back spasms, though Rohit has been informed the key batter has all but completed his rehabilitation.



"Shreyas was not available for (the final) because certain parameters were kept for him to tick off. I think today he completed most of it. I should say he is alright 99 per cent as of now.

But he looks good, he batted and fielded for long hours (as part of his build-up to full fitness), and he was on the ground long before we came to the ground. I don’t think it is a worry for us," said Rohit.