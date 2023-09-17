ADVERTISEMENT
Asia Cup 2023: Washington Sundar Called Up for Final as Axar Patel Ruled Out

India vs Sri Lanka: Axar Patel will not be featuring in the 2023 Asia Cup final owing to an injury.

All-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out of India's 2023 Asia Cup final match against Sri Lanka due to an injury, and has been replaced by Washington Sundar, who has already reached Colombo and joined the squad.

Axar suffered a left quadriceps strain during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday, 15 September. India slumped to a narrow, six-run defeat in that contest.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka due to a left quadriceps strain sustained during India's Super Four match against Bangladesh on Friday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah informed in a statement.

"The Men’s Selection Committee has named Washington Sundar as a replacement. The all-rounder arrived in Colombo this evening and has joined the squad," the statement said.

India’s squad for the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka: 

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar.

Topics:  Axar Patel   India vs Sri Lanka   Asia Cup 

