India W vs England W: Smriti Mandhana Bats for More Women’s Test Cricket

Always Ready To Help Youngsters: Smriti Mandhana

Besides Smriti, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has also figured in Test matches. She was the star performer when India last hosted a Test match -- against South Africa in 2014 – claiming nine wickets for 95 runs as India won by and innings and 34 runs at Mysore.

And they too are chipping in by guiding the youngsters in the team about the nitty-gritty of playing red-ball cricket.

"if they come to us we'll always be ready to help in terms of whatever is needed. But yeah, I think that's the only thing which we can do. I think it's just about applying themselves on that wicket," she said.

To prepare for the one-off Test against England, the Indian cricketers played a four-day match at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore during a short camp there.