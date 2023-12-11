"The More We Play, the Better We Will Be" - Harmanpreet Kaur After 3rd T20 Win

With the bat, Smriti was initially cautious, but then used her feet nicely against the spinners and when the faster bowlers came back, she was quick to strike them for boundaries in her run-a-ball 48. “Would have been pleased had I finished the game but glad I could contribute. I think we bowled pretty well, toward the end, they got 10-20 runs extra.”

“We always knew the second innings will be difficult. We had to apply ourselves in the chase. When I got out, definitely it's easier to watch than bat in there. But the way Amanjot played, really proud, the kind of composure she showed, it's what we look at in the dressing room," she said.

Both India and England have three days before the one-off Test begins from December 14 at the DY Patil Stadium. "First two matches didn't go the way we wanted. We knew that this win will be important going into the Test despite losing the series. Back to back games are a little tough on the body,” concluded Smriti.