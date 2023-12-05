WPL 2024: RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana Bats for Multi-City Format for 2nd Season

RCB women’s team captain Smriti Mandhana shared her perspectives on the potential impact of a multi-city format for the Women's Premier League (WPL) while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab’s Leaders Meet India, here.

While reflecting on the success of the WPL, Smriti Mandhana expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of adopting a multi-city format at the first-of-its-kind summit that brought together influential leaders from various industries to delve into the future of sports.

"It would be great to have WPL in the multi-city format. I think that might be the next step and I am sure the people right here would look into it and make it happen. As an RCB fan, I would love to play in Chinnaswamy where people are chanting ‘RCB RCB’ and just to be in that environment. That is something which is one step ahead for us that it (multi-city format) can reach to places where women's cricket hasn't reached and to get new audience going into women's cricket,” Mandhana commented.