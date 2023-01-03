India vs Sri Lanka T20I Live Streaming: When, Where to Watch IND vs SL Match
Interested viewers can watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I 2023 first match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
With the beginning of the new year, team India is all set to play their first game against Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan cricket team will be visiting India for the shortest format accompanied by a three-series match. The first game will be played in the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. This will be the first time that Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in the absence of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Rohit Sharma.
Hardik Pandya is expected to begin his full-time T20 captaincy tenure on a bold note in India vs Sri Lanka T20I 2023. The three-match series against Sri Lanka will begin on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.
The followers of Indian cricket have gotten a vision of Hardik's captaincy from his victory in the rain-hit T20 series in New Zealand. Now, let's know the timings, venue, and live streaming details like when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I match?
India vs Sri Lanka T20I: Squad
India squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar
Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara
India vs Sri Lanka T20I: Live Streaming Details
When will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st T20I be played?
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, will be played today, on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.
When will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st T20 begin?
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will begin at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.
Where will India vs Sri Lanka's 1st T20 be played?
India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20 will be played at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.
Where can I watch the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network and the viewers can also watch it online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
