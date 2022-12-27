India vs Sri Lanka 2023 Schedule: Match Timings, Squad, Live Streaming Details

The new year is near and the Indian cricket team is also ready to start their new year with a campaign against the Sri Lanka team, Sri Lanka team will be coming to India and both teams will face each other for the T20 and one-day series. The BCCI has released the full schedule for the forthcoming home series between India and Sri Lanka.

BCCI released the complete schedule on 8 December 2022 from January 2023 to March 2023. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Mastercard home series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Australia. India’s 2023 will commence with a three-match T20I & three-match One Day series against Sri Lanka in January. Here is India vs Sri Lanka Matches Schedule 2023, timings, live streaming details, squads, etc.