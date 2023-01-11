Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: ‘Play for the Right Reasons’ Says Virat Kohli After Century

In India's 67-run victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI series opener at Barsapara Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday, 10 January, talismanic batter Virat Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 20 centuries in the format at home when he scored 113 off 87 balls, hitting 12 fours and a six.

It was a knock which was a throwback to a vintage Kohli era, using his supple wrists while picking the lengths early, including slower balls, while balancing shots between front foot and back foot to get his second consecutive century in the ODIs. He also made full use of dropped chances at 52 and 81 to propel India to an imposing 373/6.