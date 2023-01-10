India vs SL 1st ODI: Virat's Ton, Rohit & Gill's Fifties Help India Post 373/7

On a flat pitch with a lighting fast outfield, Rohit and Gill made 83 and 70 respectively while sharing a 143-run opening stand to set the tone for a big total, before Kohli carried forward the mantle with his 87-ball 113, hitting 12 fours and a six for his ninth ODI century against Sri Lanka, going past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar for the milestone.

Initially watchful, Kohli got his first two boundaries by stylishly driving off his wrist against Dasun Shanaka and when Wanindu Hasaranga dropped short, he was quick to go on backfoot and whipped through mid-wicket for a brace of boundaries in as many overs.

He had some serious timing in his drives, when he got the drive on a length ball outside the off-stump off Madushanka run through the fast outfield for a boundary. He was magical in whips off wrists, like the one which went over mid-wicket for six and got him his fifty.

Kohli was in imperious touch, picking slower deliveries with ease and ramping short balls over keeper's head while maintaining the balance between front foot and back foot stroke play while earning reprieves when the Sri Lankan fielders dropped his catches on 52 and 81.

Soon, he got his second hundred at the venue in 80 balls in the 47th over, punching the air in delight and got a roaring applause from the crowd. After picking two more boundaries, Kohli fell when his slog-sweep off Rajitha brought out a top-edge and was caught by the keeper, bringing an end to a spectacular knock.