Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Enjoy a Walk on the Beach With Daughter Vamika
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.
took to social media to share a postcard-worthy picture of himself, , and daughter on 9 January. The family can be seen enjoying a calming walk at the beach.
In the picture, parents Anushka and Virat walk side-by-side with Vamika, holding hands, with their backs facing the camera.
Virat captioned his post in Punjabi which read, "Rabba bakshiyan tu enniyan meherbaniyan, hor terto kuch ni mangda, bas tera shukar ada kardan" (God you blessed us so abundantly that I don't have any other desires. I just want to thank you.)
Here, take a look:
Anushka and Virat got married in Italy in December 2017. The couple was blessed with their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be next seen in Chakda Xpress. The story of the film is based on the life of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami.
