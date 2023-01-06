Ind vs SL, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Blames Poor Powerplay Effort for India’s Loss
India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: SL levelled the three match series with a thrilling 16-run win over in the 2nd T20I.
India skipper Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts in both the bowling and batting powerplay for his team's 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday, 6 January.
After Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, India conceded 55 runs without any success in the power-play as Kusal Mendis made merry. They pulled things back in the middle overs before Sri Lanka hammered 77 runs in the last five overs to race to 206/6 in 20 overs with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka blazing to a sensational 20-ball half century.
In reply, the Indians made a hash of the batting powerplay as they lost four wickets in the first five overs. Though Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Axar Patel (65) raised their hopes, in the end, the hosts fell short by 16 runs.
"In bowling and batting, the powerplay hurt us. We made some basic errors, which we shouldn't be making at this level. Everyone knows what it is, The learning for us is we should be focussing on what we can control," Pandya said after the match.
Hardik Pandya Consoles Arshdeep Singh
The skipper consoled pacer Arshdeep, who bowled five no-balls and conceded 37 runs in two overs.
"You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn't be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format are a crime," he said.
The third and decisive T20I of the three-match series will be played in Rajkot on Saturday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.