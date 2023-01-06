Ind vs SL, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Blames Poor Powerplay Effort for India’s Loss

India skipper Hardik Pandya blamed poor efforts in both the bowling and batting powerplay for his team's 16-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the second T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, here on Thursday, 6 January.

After Pandya won the toss and chose to bowl first, India conceded 55 runs without any success in the power-play as Kusal Mendis made merry. They pulled things back in the middle overs before Sri Lanka hammered 77 runs in the last five overs to race to 206/6 in 20 overs with Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka blazing to a sensational 20-ball half century.