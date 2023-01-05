Explained: India and Pakistan at Loggerheads Regarding Asia Cup 2023 Hosting

Eight months before they step onto the field for the Asia Cup 2023 clash, India and Pakistan, albeit not for the first time, have found themselves at loggerheads. This time around, the dispute pertains to the host nation of the tournament.

India have clarified their stance on not travelling to Pakistan, the planned host of the event, leading to discussions about the tournament being relocated to a neutral venue. However, Pakistan has not taken this decision lightly either, causing the event to be shrouded in uncertainty.

Here’s all you need to know about the situation: