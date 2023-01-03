Everyone Is Praying for Rishabh Pant’s Speedy Recovery: Hardik Pandya

Indian T20 captain Hardik Pandya wished speedy recovery of his teammate Rishabh Pant, who is currently admitted to a hospital in Dehradun after a horrific car crash on 30 December. Hardik further said that every player in the team is praying for the wicketkeeper-batter.

With Pant rested for the six-match white-ball series against Sri Lanka starting with the opening T20I match at the Wankhede stadium here on Tuesday, 3 January, Pandya said it will not have an immediate impact on the team but considering the kind of player the Delhi wicketkeeper batter is, it will be a big loss for India whatever time he is out of action.