On Saturday, 9 September, Pakistan announced their playing XI for the Super Four stage clash with archrivals India in the 2023 Asia Cup, retaining four pacers to trouble the India top-order, considering how their pacers troubled the Indian batters during the group-stage fixture.

The Pakistani team management decided to retain the same side that defeated Bangladesh in the Super Four stage opener for Sunday's clash with India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Faheem Ashraf, who did not play the group match against India but turned out against Bangladesh, was retained in the playing XI.