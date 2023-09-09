India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, Points Table, and More: The most interesting super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 between the arch rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 September 2023.
Fans have great expectations from the upcoming India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup Match 2023 because the earlier match between the two teams was curtailed by rain.
Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup, and all of these teams will definitely give a tough competition to each other for winning the title of Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan and India both have 3 points in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table Group A while as in the Group B Asia Cup Points Table, Sri Lanka is leading by 4 points, followed by Bangladesh with 3 points.
The Asia Cup Super Four game between India and Pakistan on 10 September 10 will also include a reserve day. Apart from the final, the IND vs PAK is the only match with a reserve day. PCB announced this change, and advised spectators to keep their tickets in case a reserve day was necessary.
For both matches that have a reserve day specified, every attempt will be taken to finish the match on the scheduled day, even if that necessitates cutting the game short. If the reserve day was called, the length of the competition will remain the same as it was on the final ball of day one.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Date
The IND vs PAK super four Asia Cup match will be played on Sunday, 10 September 2023.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Time
The IND vs PAK super four Asia Cup match will be played at 3 pm IST.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Venue
The IND vs PAK super four Asia Cup match will be played at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Live Streaming
The IND vs PAK super four Asia Cup match will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Live Telecast on TV
The IND vs PAK super four Asia Cup match will be live telecasted on the the Star Sports Network.
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Squads
India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.
