India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, Tickets, Points Table, and More: The most interesting super 4 match of Asia Cup 2023 between the arch rivals India and Pakistan is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 10 September 2023.

Fans have great expectations from the upcoming India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup Match 2023 because the earlier match between the two teams was curtailed by rain.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the ongoing Asia Cup, and all of these teams will definitely give a tough competition to each other for winning the title of Asia Cup 2023.