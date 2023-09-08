Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super Four Match To Have a Reserve Day

In the previous match when the two teams faced off against one another, the game was called off due to incessant rain. Adverse weather conditions in the island national also curtailed India's second match of the tournament against Nepal, giving India a 23-over chase that they eventually won to advance to the Super Four.

With rain threats looming over match venue Colombo for the next week, there were discussions regarding relocation of the matches from Colombo to Hambantota. But eventually, the ACC informed the stakeholders via email that the matches would go ahead as planned and be held in Colombo.