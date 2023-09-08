Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Super Four Match To Have a Reserve Day

If adverse weather suspends play during the highly anticipated game, the match will continue on a day later, on 11 September, from the point it was suspended on the initial date. In such a scenario, fans in Sri Lanka will be able to watch the action on reserve day by using their original tickets.
“A reserve day has been incorporated for the Super11 Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match between India vs Pakistan scheduled to take place on 10th September 2023 at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. If adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will continue on 11th September 2023 from the point it was suspended. In such an eventuality, ticket-holders are advised to hold on to their match tickets which will remain valid and will be utilised for the reserve day.”
In the previous match when the two teams faced off against one another, the game was called off due to incessant rain. Adverse weather conditions in the island national also curtailed India's second match of the tournament against Nepal, giving India a 23-over chase that they eventually won to advance to the Super Four.
With rain threats looming over match venue Colombo for the next week, there were discussions regarding relocation of the matches from Colombo to Hambantota. But eventually, the ACC informed the stakeholders via email that the matches would go ahead as planned and be held in Colombo.
