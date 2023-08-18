"You have to respect your body and give it time to recover. But what it does is makes you hungry. I understood the moment my body recovered, I could do that little bit extra. I'm not holding back. I have had many net sessions. Not just at NCA, even back home with the Gujarat team. I have no restrictions. The body feels good," Bumrah said in the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Ireland.



The right-arm pacer stressed that he remained positive throughout the rehabilitation period and was confident of coming back strong.

"When your injury takes it becomes frustrating at times. But instead of having self-doubts and thinking that I won't be able to come back," he said.