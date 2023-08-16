India faced defeat of 3-2 against West Indies and team India is all set to play another T20I series in Ireland. The squad for the T20 series against Ireland is a bit different and will have some new faces and players that will be making their comeback. This is the 3rd T20I series between the two nations.

Team India will play under Jasprit Bumrah who is making his comeback after one year. The squad will also have fresh faces like Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, and Sanju Samson will also join the team in Ireland. On the other hand, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, and Washington Sundar are set for their long-awaited comeback.

India faced Ireland for the first time in the shortest format in the 2009 T20 World Cup where India won the game by 8 wickets. After this, India had two tours to Ireland (2018 and 2022) with 2-match T20 series and both of which were won by India.