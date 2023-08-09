ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cricket Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Cup Ticket Sale Starts on 25 Aug, India vs Pak To Be Available From 3 Sept

World Cup Ticket Sale Starts on 25 Aug, India vs Pak To Be Available From 3 Sept

ICC World Cup 2023: Tickets will be sold in phases, with the first phase commencing on 25 August.

The Quint
Published
Cricket
2 min read
World Cup Ticket Sale Starts on 25 Aug, India vs Pak To Be Available From 3 Sept
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Following a prolonged waiting period, the dates of ticket sales for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have now been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tickets for cricket's pinnacle event will be made available in phases, with the first phase starting on 25 August.

Before that, however, fans can register their interest on the ICC website from 15 August. Whilst the tickets of non-India warm-up fixtures, alongside every fixture not involving the hosts, will be available from 25 August, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash's tickets will be on sale from 3 September.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October

ICC World Cup 2023: Revised Schedule Announced, India vs Pakistan on 14 October
ADVERTISEMENT
Among India's matches, the tickets for games in Guwahati and Trivandrum will be sold in the second phase on 30 August, whilst there will be four more subsequent phases. The last phase will commence on 15 September, with the sale of semi-final and final tickets.


ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales: Important Dates

  • 25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

  • 30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

  • 31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

  • 1 September – India matches at Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai

  • 2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

  • 3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

  • 15 September – Semi Finals and Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Inzamam Misses Out Nawaz During Pakistan’s Squad Announcement

Asia Cup 2023: Inzamam Misses Out Nawaz During Pakistan’s Squad Announcement

Talking about the release of tickets, BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said: “We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket.”

"Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," said the ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×