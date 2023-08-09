Following a prolonged waiting period, the dates of ticket sales for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 have now been announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The tickets for cricket's pinnacle event will be made available in phases, with the first phase starting on 25 August.
Before that, however, fans can register their interest on the ICC website from 15 August. Whilst the tickets of non-India warm-up fixtures, alongside every fixture not involving the hosts, will be available from 25 August, the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash's tickets will be on sale from 3 September.
Among India's matches, the tickets for games in Guwahati and Trivandrum will be sold in the second phase on 30 August, whilst there will be four more subsequent phases. The last phase will commence on 15 September, with the sale of semi-final and final tickets.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Sales: Important Dates
25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches
30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum
31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune
1 September – India matches at Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai
2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata
3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad
15 September – Semi Finals and Final
Talking about the release of tickets, BCCI CEO Hemang Amin said: “We are delighted to announce that fans can register to receive information and updates on official tickets for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The schedule, after some amendments, has now been finalized and fans can now look forward to buying tickets and watching some high-quality cricket.”
"Tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will go on sale this month and we call on all of cricket’s hundreds of millions of fans to register your interest from next week to ensure you are one of the first to receive ticket news and to be a part of the biggest Cricket World Cup," said the ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.
