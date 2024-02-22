Ind vs Eng Test: AB de Villiers ‘Very Proud’ of Former Teammate Sarfaraz Khan

Former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers lauded the performances of Sarfaraz Khan and Shubman Gill, as well as the remarkable display of talent by Yashasvi Jaiswal, in the ongoing Test series between India and England. Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut in the third Test against England in Rajkot, showcased his mettle with scores of 62 and an unbeaten 68.

De Villiers, who shared the dressing room with Sarfaraz during their time at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), expressed delight at the young cricketer's achievements. De Villiers praised Sarfaraz's level-headedness and down-to-earth demeanor, highlighting the emotional moment when Sarfaraz's father blew kisses in celebration of his fifty.