Dhruv Jurel Hoping to Meet MS Dhoni During Fourth Test Against England in Ranchi

Ahead of the fourth Test between India and England at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi, starting on 23 February, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel said he hopes to get a chance to meet the legendary MS Dhoni during his time in the city for the match.

India are currently leading England 2-1 in the five-match Test series. Jurel is coming off a Test debut at Rajkot, where India won by 434 runs. In that game, he made a confident 46 while pulling off a stunning run-out of Ben Duckett – collecting, running and dislodging the stumps in a single motion - in the second innings, thus showing that he’s adept at both skills in the longer format.