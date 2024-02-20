The Inspiring Ascent of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan

If there is one aspect of Indian cricket that commands global admiration, it is the consistent emergence of exceptional batting talent through the decades.

Beyond the era of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the anticipation of who would carry forward the nation's rich batting legacy was palpable. Enter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan – the torchbearers of a new generation (along with Shubman Gill) who seem ready to embrace the responsibility with remarkable prowess. While Gill made his debut a couple of years earlier, the past year has seen the rise of Jaiswal and Sarfaraz from the ‘maidans’ of Mumbai to the international arena.

In the recently concluded third Test against England, the Jaiswal-Sarfaraz duo put on an unbeaten 172-run partnership as India went 2-1 up in the series. Their belligerent stand is the highest for India in Tests at a run rate of over six. Their tales have uncanny similarities and echo resilience in a classic ‘rags to riches’ narrative.