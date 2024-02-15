India vs England 3rd Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs ENG Live Streaming?

India and England will clash in the third test match today on Thursday, 15 February 2024. The game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Currently, the IND vs ENG Test Series 2024 is locked at 1-1; therefore both the teams would try their best to win the match and take a lead in the series. One of the best players of team India Virat Kohli will be be missing from the squad, and that will definitely put pressure on the team. Young players like Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel will make their national debut in Rajkot.

Till date, India and England have squared off in 56 matches in India, out of which the Indian team have won 23 matches, England have won 15 games, and 18 matches ended in a draw. Let us check out the India vs England third test match 2024 date, time, venue, live streaming, and telecast details below.