India vs England Test Series 2024: Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming & More

After defeating England by 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, India is all set to clash England in a five match test series. The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be played from 25 January and will end on 7 March 2024. All these test matches will be played across different venues in India including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. The Ben strokes led team recently won a test series against Pakistan by 3-0 and would definitely like to achieve a great victory against India as well. However, it is not going to be easy considering the strong Indian squad.
The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012 under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. Currently, England is placed at 8th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a pass percentage of 15 while as India is at second position with 54.16 pass percentage. Let us check out the India vs England Test Series 2024 schedule, match dates, venues, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
When Will the India vs England Test Series 2024 Start?
The India vs England Test Series 2024 will start from 25 January.
When Will the India vs England Test Series 2024 End?
The India vs England Test Series 2024 will end on 7 March.
How Many Matches Will Be Played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?
A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.
India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule
Check out the full schedule of India vs England Test Series 2024 below.
IND vs ENG 1st Test: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (9:30 am IST).
IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 2024 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (9:30 am IST).
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 2024 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:30 am IST).
IND vs ENG 4th Test: Friday, 23 February 2024 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (9:30 am IST).
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 2024 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9:30 am IST).
India vs England Test Series 2024: Team Squads
Following are the team squads of India and England in the upcoming Test Series 2024.
India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs England Test Series 2024?
The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024?
The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 channel.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)