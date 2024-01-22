ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs England Test Series 2024: Schedule, Match Dates, Live Streaming & More

India vs England Test Series will start from 25 January 2024. Check schedule, venue, match dates, timings, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

After defeating England by 3-0 in the recently concluded T20I series, India is all set to clash England in a five match test series. The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be played from 25 January and will end on 7 March 2024. All these test matches will be played across different venues in India including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala. The Ben strokes led team recently won a test series against Pakistan by 3-0 and would definitely like to achieve a great victory against India as well. However, it is not going to be easy considering the strong Indian squad.

The last time England won a test series in India was in 2012 under the captaincy of Alastair Cook. Currently, England is placed at 8th position in the ICC World Test Championship points table with a pass percentage of 15 while as India is at second position with 54.16 pass percentage. Let us check out the India vs England Test Series 2024 schedule, match dates, venues, squads, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also Read

India vs Eng Test: England Call Up Dan Lawrence as Replacement of Harry Brook

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will the India vs England Test Series 2024 Start?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will start from 25 January.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When Will the India vs England Test Series 2024 End?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will end on 7 March.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How Many Matches Will Be Played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?

A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.

Also Read

Ind vs Japan: India's Hockey Coach Says Inconsistent Umpiring Left Her Baffled

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs England Test Series 2024: Full Schedule

Check out the full schedule of India vs England Test Series 2024 below.

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Thursday, 25 January 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (9:30 am IST).

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Friday, 02 February 2024 at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (9:30 am IST).

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Thursday, 15 February 2024 at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot (9:30 am IST).

IND vs ENG 4th Test: Friday, 23 February 2024 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi (9:30 am IST).

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Thursday, 7 March 2024 at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9:30 am IST).

Also Read

Rohit-Kohli Here To Stay, but Where Will Rinku Fit? – Learnings From Ind vs Afg

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs England Test Series 2024: Team Squads

Following are the team squads of India and England in the upcoming Test Series 2024.

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, and Jack Leach.

Also Read

Ind vs Afg Super Over Controversy: Rohit Sharma Retired Hurt Or Retired Out?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs England Test Series 2024?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024?

The India vs England Test Series 2024 will be live telecasted on Sports 18 channel.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Topics:  India vs England 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: