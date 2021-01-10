Ruthless Australia in Dominant Position Against India After Day 4

However, later it was Saini who got his wicket, caught-behind by Wriddhiman Saha on 73. Matthew Wade was his replacement and added 4 runs to the tally before also being caught by Saha off Saini.

Steve Smith and Cameron Green then added 60 runs together as the team went to Lunch at 182/4 with Smith having scored his half century.

Starting the second session, Smith and Green collected runs at a brisk pace and scored boundaries at will, adding pressure on the Indian bowlers. Smith (81) was the first wicket to fall in the session as he got out lbw against off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for the third time in the series.

Paine, who came in next, started off slowly but once he got his eyes set, he punished the Indian bowlers and alongside Green, hit the ball to all parts of the ground. Green, in particular, was highly impressive as he scored his maiden half-century. The hosts were also helped by poor fielding by the Indian players who dropped plenty of catches.

After reaching the milestone, the all-rounder broke the shackles and smashed four sixes before getting out and bringing an end to his 132-ball innings. Australia with the score at 312/6, decided they had enough.