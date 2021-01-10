6 Fans Made to Leave Stadium After Making Racist Remarks at Siraj

Jasprit Bumrah was running in to start the 86th over of Australia’s second innings when Mohammed Siraj motioned from the fine leg boundary line to stop play.

Bumrah did, and the Indian team converged in the middle of the ground as Siraj reported yet another incident of racist abuse from the crowd at the SCG.

Play was stopped for almost ten minutes as Rahane walked up to square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. Security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.

"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behavior. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.