6 Fans Made to Leave Stadium After Making Racist Remarks at Siraj
Play was stopped for almost 10 minutes as 6 spectators were evicted from the SCG after Team India’s complaint.
Jasprit Bumrah was running in to start the 86th over of Australia’s second innings when Mohammed Siraj motioned from the fine leg boundary line to stop play.
Bumrah did, and the Indian team converged in the middle of the ground as Siraj reported yet another incident of racist abuse from the crowd at the SCG.
Play was stopped for almost ten minutes as Rahane walked up to square leg umpire Paul Reiffel and complained about the same. Security personnel entered the stands and a group of six Australian fans were removed from their seats by New South Wales Police.
"Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behavior. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket," Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security, was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
“As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.
This was not the first incident of racist abuse from the crowds during the SCG Test, on Day 3 as well, India are believed to have complained to the umpires about the unruly behaviour of the crowd. Indian cricket officials have reportedly alleged that fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were racially abused by the crowd on Saturday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the stadium security officials were involved in a long discussion with Bumrah, Siraj and members of the Indian team management after the end of the third day's play at the SCG.
Ajinkya Rahane, the India skipper, was also seen having a discussion with the security officials.
A report in Australian newspaper, the Daily Telegraph, stated, "It's understood Indian officials say the pair have been abused by members of the public for the past two days, and believe the abuse has been racist in nature... amid suggestions a crowd member at the Randwick end of the ground abused Siraj who was fielding at fine leg at the time."
"In another instance while the match was still continuing, Indian staff walked around behind where Bumrah was standing in the outfield and spoke to the star quick," the report added.
