Ind vs Afg: Virat Kohli To Miss 1st T20I For Personal Reasons, Confirms Dravid

Yashasvi Jaiswal Gives Left-Right Combination at the Top: Rahul Dravid

“When you have a squad and a team, you have that flexibility to do whatever is required if that is in the best interest of the team and if that gives you a chance to succeed. Nothing is closed, but we are certainly happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us and that gives us the left and right combination at the top,” Dravid said.

However, the duo made themselves available for T20I selection ahead of the New Year's series against Afghanistan, a move that caught the attention of chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Notably, the absence of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav due to injuries added another dimension to the T20I series. Both players had led the Indian T20I side in 2023 in the absence of Rohit Sharma. With Rohit back at the helm, India looks forward to a dynamic series against Afghanistan, aiming to set the stage for the T20 World Cup later in the year.