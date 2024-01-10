India vs Afghanistan: Last Chance To Address Key Dilemmas Before T20 World Cup

Prima facie, the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and Afghanistan, scheduled to be held from 11 to 17 January, lacks the magnitude to cause any stir in the global cricket circuit.

The series exists as – cue a Fight Club reference in a place you least expected – the ‘middle children’ of the 2023-24 calendar, sandwiched between important events. There is no great purpose, like accumulating World Test Championship points in every Test match. There is no great war, with Afghanistan – for all of their remarkable achievements recently – being nine places adrift of India in the ICC men’s T20I team rankings.