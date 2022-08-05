India vs West Indies 4th T20 Live Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch
Know the venue, timings, and live streaming details for the India vs West Indies T20 match.
Both India and West Indies are ready to face each other in the fourth and fifth T20 in Florida, the United States. After facing issues in entering the US, both teams received the green signal from the US authorities, and Florida is now prepared to stage the final two T20s.
However, the Indian team is still concerned about the health of their skipper Rohit Sharma. Here are all the details ahead of the fourth T20 on Saturday, 6 August. Rohit Sharma is expected to play for the final two T20s after recovering from his back injury. He will be available for the last two games on Saturday and Sunday in Florida.
Let's check where and how interested people can watch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies match to be held in Florida.
When and Where To Watch IND vs WI 4th T20
When is the IND vs WI 4th T20?
The 4th T20 between IND vs WI will take place on Saturday, 6 August.
Where will the IND vs WI 4th T20 match be played?
The IND vs WI 4th T20 will be played in Florida.
At what time will the IND vs WI 4th T20 start?
The IND vs WI 4th T20 will start at 8:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch the IND vs WI 4th T20 in India?
The 4th T20 between IND and WI can be viewed on the free-to-air subscription of DD Sports.
Which platform will live stream the IND vs WI 4th T20 in India?
The Fan Code App will live stream the IND vs WI 4th T20 in India.
