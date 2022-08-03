Rohit Sharma Hopeful of Recovering From Back Issues Before Fourth T20I

India cricket captain Rohit Sharma gave an update on the back injury he suffered in the third T20I against the West Indies, saying with a few day to go for the fourth match of the series, hopefully he should recover.

India on Tuesday defeated the hosts by seven wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series, but Sharma had to retire hurt in the chase after complaining of back spasm. Sharma walked off in the second over of the chase, having scored 11 runs.

Sharma had smashed Alzarri Joseph for a six and a four in the second over before he appeared to visibly struggle with his back. The physio tended to the Indian skipper, but he eventually decided to walk off retired hurt. BCCI confirmed that Rohit had suffered a back spasm.