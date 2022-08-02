CWG 2022: Mandhana Attains Career-Best Third Spot In Cricket T20 Rankings

On the back of her unbeaten half-century against Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games, star India opener Smriti Mandhana has moved a rug up to a career-best third position in the ICC T20 rankings for batters.

Mandhana, who scored 24 in India's game against Australia in Birmingham, followed it up with a match-winning unbeaten 63 off 42 balls against Pakistan. She has overtaken New Zealand's Sophie Devine and reached within two rating points of Australia's Beth Mooney.