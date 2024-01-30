U19 World Cup: Musheer Khan Scores Another Century as India Beat New Zealand

The early loss of the previous game's centurion Arshin Kulkarni for nine after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field, had little impact on India's approach in the first Powerplay. Adarsh Singh (52) and Musheer Khan went for their shots on a wicket where the ball came easily on the bat and the outfield was fast.

India's scoring rate remained closer to six at the start of the second Powerplay. Both the batters kept their foot on the pedal, even as India crossed the 100-run mark in the 17th over. Adarsh was out after completing his fifty off 57 balls (6x4), failing to pierce Zac Cumming past the covers.

Musheer was joined by skipper Uday Saharan, and the duo held the innings together. Musheer reached his third successive fifty-plus score of the tournament in the 25th over.