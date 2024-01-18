U19 World Cup 2024: India Set Sight on 6th Title – 10 Players To Watch Out For

The skipper of the Indian team, 19-year-old earned his leadership role through outstanding performances, scoring an impressive 297 runs with four half-centuries and a best of 93 not out in the 2023 U19 Challengers Trophy in Guwahati.

Saharan, the middle-order batter, has steadily risen through the ranks, representing Punjab in the U14, U16, and U19 categories over the past five years.

Notably, Saharan played a resilient half-century against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup held in Dubai. In the recent tri-nation Under-19s tournament with South Africa and Afghanistan, he continued his excellent form by scoring 112 runs against the hosts, South Africa. Leading up to the World Cup, the number five batter scored 74 runs in a warm-up match against Australia.