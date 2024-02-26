Hardik Pandya Returns to Competitive Cricket at DY Patil T20 Cup in Navi Mumbai

Pandya has been out of competitive cricketing action since sustaining a left ankle injury during India’s league match in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup game against Bangladesh in Pune on 19 October. Shortly after, he was ruled out of the campaign and put on a long recovery plus rehab route to ensure his long-term availability for future events.

In December 2023, he was traded to Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans and became the side's skipper, replacing five-time championship-winning captain Rohit Sharma in the top job ahead of IPL 2024, starting on 22 March.